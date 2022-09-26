- Gameplay: The assistant gardener is now also repotting.
- Bugfix: The signal light of the local heater was not loaded correctly.
- Bugfix: Mother plants were harvested whole.
- Bugfix: The items at the growtable had been off visually after loading.
- Enhanced global lighting added.
- Performance improvement.
- Fixed minor bugs
Medicinal Herbs - Cannabis Grow Simulator update for 26 September 2022
Update 0.17.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
