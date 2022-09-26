 Skip to content

Medicinal Herbs - Cannabis Grow Simulator update for 26 September 2022

Update 0.17.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9592375 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Gameplay: The assistant gardener is now also repotting.
  • Bugfix: The signal light of the local heater was not loaded correctly.
  • Bugfix: Mother plants were harvested whole.
  • Bugfix: The items at the growtable had been off visually after loading.
  • Enhanced global lighting added.
  • Performance improvement.
  • Fixed minor bugs

