A hot fix for both the base game and the free Party Time DLC fixing some issues. This hot fix also fixes two game crash issues we have been tracking for a while now and were finally able to find what caused them.
Bug Fixes
- Fixes an issue where employees would stop working after being talked to.
- Fixes an issue where Party Time would show as greyed out on Level 6 in certain circumstances.
- Fixes a game crash related to driving "Rudy" if an autosave has been triggered at same time.
- Fixes some minor sound related issues with the Party Spot and the Ice Cream Stand.
- Fixes a bug that caused customers not wanting to go home after you would close the Ice Cream Stand.
- Fixes a physics related crash when broom would overlap a soon to be destroyed trash object trying to apply physics it it despite the object bering no longer valid.
Gameplay
- The small Fiat is a little bit easier to clean in Car Wash from now on. (About 10% less of car cleaning required).
- Product Delivery Crates have been moved to a slightly better position so they aren't halfway into the truck geometry.
Visuals
- Police car textures increased in quality a bit so it doesn't look blurry at high settings.
- Ice Cream mini-game now has quick key legend visible in the bottom right corner for easier assistance.
- The cleaning skill level should now be displayed correctly.
Changed files in this update