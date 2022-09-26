A hot fix for both the base game and the free Party Time DLC fixing some issues. This hot fix also fixes two game crash issues we have been tracking for a while now and were finally able to find what caused them.

Bug Fixes

Fixes an issue where employees would stop working after being talked to.

Fixes an issue where Party Time would show as greyed out on Level 6 in certain circumstances.

Fixes a game crash related to driving "Rudy" if an autosave has been triggered at same time.

Fixes some minor sound related issues with the Party Spot and the Ice Cream Stand.

Fixes a bug that caused customers not wanting to go home after you would close the Ice Cream Stand.

Fixes a physics related crash when broom would overlap a soon to be destroyed trash object trying to apply physics it it despite the object bering no longer valid.

Gameplay

The small Fiat is a little bit easier to clean in Car Wash from now on. (About 10% less of car cleaning required).

Product Delivery Crates have been moved to a slightly better position so they aren't halfway into the truck geometry.

Visuals