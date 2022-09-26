• Update v0.04 (September 13th, 2022): Fixed two rare, but very important and game-breaking bugs, found by RoseTintedSpectrum.
• Update v0.05 (September 26th, 2022): Replaced the "Shield & Wall" combo with "Key & Lock" and "Bomb & Wall" combos to address the game design issues, described in this video by Defunct Games.
RunBean Galactic update for 26 September 2022
Updates v0.04 and v0.05 (Bug Fixes & New In-Game Objects)
