RunBean Galactic update for 26 September 2022

Updates v0.04 and v0.05 (Bug Fixes & New In-Game Objects)

Build 9592119

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Update v0.04 (September 13th, 2022): Fixed two rare, but very important and game-breaking bugs, found by RoseTintedSpectrum.
• Update v0.05 (September 26th, 2022): Replaced the "Shield & Wall" combo with "Key & Lock" and "Bomb & Wall" combos to address the game design issues, described in this video by Defunct Games.

