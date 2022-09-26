- Fixed bug that gave the crossbowman unlimited stacking critical hit value
- A Damage Display for the damage done by units in combat is now available
- Settings for the Damage Display are now available in the UI settings
Raid Healing update for 26 September 2022
Patch 1.0.14a
Changed files in this update