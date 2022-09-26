 Skip to content

Raid Healing update for 26 September 2022

Patch 1.0.14a

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug that gave the crossbowman unlimited stacking critical hit value
  • A Damage Display for the damage done by units in combat is now available
  • Settings for the Damage Display are now available in the UI settings

