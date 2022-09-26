OceanCraft Update 0.8.x – Treasure Hunting

Hallo OceanCrafters,

After months of work and lots of testing, we finally have the next update for you! As announced earlier this year the Theme is “Treasure Hunting” which involves treasure maps, sunken treasures, and an underwater environment.

Gameplay wise this update fills a gap in the middle of the current progress - before you get to build the sail. There is very few new content to the end of the journey. So, if you want to experience the changes fully, we recommend getting your friends together and starting a new game! Though of course you can still play with your old save games.

Treasure Map

The islands hold more secrets than you knew! Each one of them has a hidden treasure just waiting for you to find it. So, use your trusted compass to orient your treasure map to north, compare landmarks and start searching for the right spot. Once you have found it, you can use the new treasure magnet, to lift the chest out of the ground! See who of your friends can get to the treasure first!

Sunken Treasures

Deep on the grounds of the ocean there are not only sunken islands, but also sunken treasures waiting for you to find them. Once you see a treasure spot highlighted on the horizon, set sail, or use your new mode of transport the “waterwheel” to get there. You can use your crane to lift the sunken treasure up. We know there are sunken pirate ships, but what else can you find?

Underwater Reef

In the waters of every island lays a paradise just waiting for you. Use the diving pier to reach the underwater world, enjoy the atmosphere of the coral reef and collect some crafting resources.

Character Creator

We are finally fulfilling the discord communities wish for beards! Additionally, we added glasses you can wear, more hair colors, and the option to change your appearance in game with the crafting object “Dresser”.

Together with these changes we also made the hats into collectable items. This means whenever you find and wear a hat, it gets added to your collection and you can from then on choose to wear it from your collection.

You can also meet up with different players and exchange hat collections. To add to the fun, we added a whole bunch of new hats. Can you collect them all?

Player Rights

Did you have troubles with other players misbehaving on your OceanCraft? Then we have the solution for you! While you can not make them walk the plank, you can limit their interactions.

You can now decide on a per player basis if they can 1) access chests 2) build new objects onto you OceanCraft 3) destroy objects on your OceanCraft and 4) can grab anything.

Additionally, every chest/crafting table inventory has the option to be locked/set to “private”. A locked chest can only be accessed by the host of the game.

We hope these additional options will make you feel saver, when inviting other people to your OceanCraft. You can use the “Grab anything” right as a visitor mode, where other people can look at what you build, but cannot change anything.

Of course, you still have the option to ban people from your game if they continue to be trouble.

As always there is a lot more to explore. Here are the full build notes:

New Content

Added glasses as collectable items. They can be found in balloons and chest, like the hats

Added more hats

Added Character Creator (Dresser) into main game change your appearance while on your OceanCraft added more colors for hair added beards added hats category added glasses category

Added underwater reef Reefs can be accessed from islands Decoration (fish and corals) is randomly generated Players can find crafting materials

Added Sunken Treasures Treasure spots appear once the workbench is built Sunken Treasures can be lifted with the crane, like islands There are multiple appearances each with randomly generated decoration Each Sunken treasure has one chest which contains crafting materials, food, hats and glasses

Added Treasure Hunting Each island now contains a treasure chest Once an island is found the map changes to show the position of the chest Chests contain crafting materials, food, hats and glasses Chests can be lifted with the treasure chest magnet

Added Tool Treasure chest magnet Magnet can be crafted in the crafting table When the magnet is pointed at the spot of the treasure chest, it will lift the chest up

Added tree plant pot in which coconuts, kiwis and oranges can be planted

Walls now also fit into the 45° floors

Added waterwheel Waterwheel can be crafted from the workbench Before the sail is accessible players can use the waterwheel to move their OceanCraft

Added simple anchor Simple anchor can be crafted from the workbench Before the better anchor is accessible players can use the simple anchor to stop their OceanCraft The simple anchor can only be used once

Added privacy settings Host now has more control over other players during multiplayer games The host can change the settings when starting a game and in the crafting book Default settings are applied to joining players, but every right can be applied on a per player basis Every chest can be locked by the host. Locked chests can only be accessed by the host Rights Can interact (This is the extreme settings. Players without it cannot interact with anything in the game) Can build (Players with this setting can build new things onto the OceanCraft) Can destroy (Players with this setting can destroy already build things with the hammer) Can access public chests (Without this setting players cannot use chests. Players with this setting can use chests, unless they are locked by the host)

Added option to change the rotation speed settings for smooth rotation

Changes

Hats are now collectable items. Once the player has found one, it can be found in the character creator

Metal and fabric are no longer exclusively from tiny pirates, but can also be found in sunken treasures

Balloons no longer contain all hats. Some are now in sunken treasures and the island treasure chest

Island spots now only appear once the craftingtable is build

