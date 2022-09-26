 Skip to content

Aeterna Noctis update for 26 September 2022

Aeterna Noctis Patch Notes v1.1.001 (HotFix)

  • Fixed a bug where the "Prompts" of the actions in the main game menu did not appear correctly
  • Fixed a bug where the "Guardian Angel" icon would not properly disappear from the HUD in cut-scenes
  • Fixed a bug where the "Loading" Logo would not animate correctly between cutscenes
  • Fixed a bug where "Robot Slugs" would not die properly during the battle against the "AI"
  • Fixed a bug that caused lag spikes when putting the pause menu the first time per scene
  • Fixed a bug where the King would sometimes lose his movement speed when attacking with the Instant Scythe

