- Fixed a bug where the "Prompts" of the actions in the main game menu did not appear correctly
- Fixed a bug where the "Guardian Angel" icon would not properly disappear from the HUD in cut-scenes
- Fixed a bug where the "Loading" Logo would not animate correctly between cutscenes
- Fixed a bug where "Robot Slugs" would not die properly during the battle against the "AI"
- Fixed a bug that caused lag spikes when putting the pause menu the first time per scene
- Fixed a bug where the King would sometimes lose his movement speed when attacking with the Instant Scythe
Aeterna Noctis update for 26 September 2022
Aeterna Noctis Patch Notes v1.1.001 (HotFix)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Aeterna Noctis Content Depot 1517971
Changed files in this update