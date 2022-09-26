Update v.0.14 has been released.
In this update, the achievement systems have been worked on and the problem of not getting the "TERMINATOR" achievement has been fixed.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Update v.0.14 has been released.
In this update, the achievement systems have been worked on and the problem of not getting the "TERMINATOR" achievement has been fixed.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update