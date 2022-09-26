 Skip to content

Joint War update for 26 September 2022

Update v.0.14

Share · View all patches · Build 9591649 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update v.0.14 has been released.

In this update, the achievement systems have been worked on and the problem of not getting the "TERMINATOR" achievement has been fixed.

