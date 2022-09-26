 Skip to content

Shooting Game KARI update for 26 September 2022

Update to add an extra boss

Share · View all patches · Build 9591606

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If all stages start with 100% shields and there are more than 50% shields remaining when the final boss is destroyed, the extra boss will appear.(NORMAL or higher only)

We encourage all of you who are skilled to give it a try.

