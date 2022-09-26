SPEARHEAD 1.1 updated

Share · View all patches · Build 9591444 · Last edited 26 September 2022 – 12:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Commander!

I gave you the details yesterday, so let's get right to the point!

What's changed?

Arcade mode <Dog Fight> has been updated.

You can check it by pressing the Arcade button in the main menu.

Roadmap has been updated.

What's next?

The next update goal is in October

Arcade mode balance adjustment&convenience patch

Bug Fixes

Personal score board

Steam archivement for arcade mod

Aiming point color change function (User request)

Correct some mistranslations reported (User request)

Known issues!

If you play the game for a long time, the game will lag.

Turn off the game and turn it back on. Then the problem will be solved.

In Arcade mode, There is an issue with enemies piercing through some objects.

In Arcade mod, The reticle doesn`t spread.

In Arcade mod, the shape of the reticle doesn`t change.

In Arcade mod, When multiple sounds are output at the same time, no sound is heard for a short period of time.

I`m working to solve the above issues.

Sorry for the inconvenience. I ask for your understanding.

Regards

The hot summer has passed and the cool autumn has arrived.

Did you accomplish what you planned?

Or, are you trying to achieve it?

When you strive to achieve something, there will come a moment of anguish.

Anguish can make us grow and even make a way.

When that time comes, don't give up and work hard as you`ve been doing.

After darkness, the sun will come up.

'what makes the desert beautiful is that somewhere it hides a well'

-Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

Always take care of yourself, and i hope to see you again in the next update.