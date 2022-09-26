Temporarily block store shortcut Delete mode

 Skip to content

Timeline Walker Dark World update for 26 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There is currently a problem with this feature in store shortcut deletion mode. You can now drag items to the store recycling area when you sell them

