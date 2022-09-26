Bug fix / Bug: Game crashes on turn end.
Bug fix / Bug: Battle init emblem appears again after using item on preparing battle.
UI / Improved move/attack preview of enemies.
Balancing / Added Armor-piercing skills: Penetrating arrow and Impale
Crawl Tactics Playtest update for 26 September 2022
v0.9.3
Bug fix / Bug: Game crashes on turn end.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update