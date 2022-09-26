 Skip to content

Crawl Tactics Playtest update for 26 September 2022

v0.9.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9591078 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fix / Bug: Game crashes on turn end.
Bug fix / Bug: Battle init emblem appears again after using item on preparing battle.
UI / Improved move/attack preview of enemies.
Balancing / Added Armor-piercing skills: Penetrating arrow and Impale

Changed files in this update

Transfinite Dungeon Playtest Content Depot 1878781
  • Loading history…
Transfinite Dungeon Playtest Depot Linux Depot 1878782
  • Loading history…
Transfinite Dungeon Playtest Depot MacOS Depot 1878783
  • Loading history…
