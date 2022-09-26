 Skip to content

PAYDAY 2 update for 26 September 2022

PAYDAY 2: Update 228.1 Changelog

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update size: 16.2MB

  • Fixed a crash when equipping a VD-12 stock on The Little Friend rifle.
  • Fixed a crash with the Hailstorm when switching between auto fire & volley fire.
  • Fixed an issue with the Advanced Combat Sight x3.25 mod on the VD-12 while ADS.
  • Fixed an issue where unintended mods were dropped as loot at the end of the round.
  • Updated the visuals of exclusive set on Kahn .357 revolver.

Updates may be incompatible with the mods you may have installed. Even seemingly unrelated mods may cause unexpected issues. If you are experiencing any issues with the game; try removing any mods you may have installed and try again.

If you are having issues with an unmodded game you can try to verify the integrity of the game files. In the steam library; right click on PAYDAY 2. Select ""Properties"" from the menu. Under the tab ""LOCAL FILES"" select ""VERIFY INTEGRITY OF GAME FILES..."".
The process may take some time to finish.

Keep those helmets flying!
OVERKILL_Sebastian
OVERKILL - a Starbreeze Studio.

