PAYDAY 2: Update 228.1 Changelog

Update size: 16.2MB

Fixed a crash when equipping a VD-12 stock on The Little Friend rifle.

Fixed a crash with the Hailstorm when switching between auto fire & volley fire.

Fixed an issue with the Advanced Combat Sight x3.25 mod on the VD-12 while ADS.

Fixed an issue where unintended mods were dropped as loot at the end of the round.

Updated the visuals of exclusive set on Kahn .357 revolver.

Keep those helmets flying!

OVERKILL_Sebastian

OVERKILL - a Starbreeze Studio.