 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CAR TUNE: Project update for 26 September 2022

Update 0.6.5.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9590779 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Fixed black screen problem in new cars dealer
  • Fixed drive shaft slot for X36
  • Fixed problem with saving car state after buy new car
  • Fixes small issues
  • Improvement car damage
  • Improvement optimization in city map
  • Improvement shaders
  • Improblement shaking suspension
  • Improvement parts rotation in catalog view

Content:

  • Added new crash particles
  • Added new glass particles
  • Added single part repair in workbench table with new steam achievement
  • Added adjust toe in-out in for suspension

Changes:

  • Rebuilded loading assets system
  • After drag race, cars don't stop instantly (pause)

Informations:

  • Please remember to make sure that your workbench is correctly rotated
  • If any small errors or issues arise they will be fixed in micro updates
  • Please visit the steam forums from time to time, I tend to ask about the errors that I am unable to replicate myself

Changed files in this update

Project Car Tune Content Depot 1020801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link