Update 0.6.5.5

Fixes:
- Fixed black screen problem in new cars dealer
- Fixed drive shaft slot for X36
- Fixed problem with saving car state after buy new car
- Fixes small issues
- Improvement car damage
- Improvement optimization in city map
- Improvement shaders
- Improblement shaking suspension
- Improvement parts rotation in catalog view
Content:
- Added new crash particles
- Added new glass particles
- Added single part repair in workbench table with new steam achievement
- Added adjust toe in-out in for suspension
Changes:
- Rebuilded loading assets system
- After drag race, cars don't stop instantly (pause)
Informations:
- Please remember to make sure that your workbench is correctly rotated
- If any small errors or issues arise they will be fixed in micro updates
- Please visit the steam forums from time to time, I tend to ask about the errors that I am unable to replicate myself
Changed files in this update