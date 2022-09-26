 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AI Roguelite update for 26 September 2022

Configurable event triggers

Share · View all patches · Build 9590762 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Event triggers are now configurable via some sliders in the text generation options menu. All the way to the right means always on (as long as it's a valid event for that action); all the way to the left means it'll never happen; middle is default as determined by calibration.

Changed files in this update

AI Roguelike Content Depot 1889621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link