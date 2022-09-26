Event triggers are now configurable via some sliders in the text generation options menu. All the way to the right means always on (as long as it's a valid event for that action); all the way to the left means it'll never happen; middle is default as determined by calibration.
AI Roguelite update for 26 September 2022
Configurable event triggers
Patchnotes via Steam Community
