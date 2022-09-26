 Skip to content

Entropic Float: This World Will Decay And Disappear update for 26 September 2022

9/26 Quick Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9590604 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The new code to set default text speed and music volume seems to have caused issues for some users. This update is a quick fix of simply removing the offending code until I can sit down to investigate the reason behind the partial impact of this issue and find a working solution.

