The new code to set default text speed and music volume seems to have caused issues for some users. This update is a quick fix of simply removing the offending code until I can sit down to investigate the reason behind the partial impact of this issue and find a working solution.
Entropic Float: This World Will Decay And Disappear update for 26 September 2022
9/26 Quick Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update