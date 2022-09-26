Mighty Carp Tour: Final Results



Nicely done everyone! Time flies fast and all good things eventually come to an end. So did our Mighty Carp Tour - this Fall season’s first and opening competitive bottom fishing event. Be hope you had the time of your life competing against so many others in catching this fun and challenging fish!

And now’s the time to announce the 10 names officially belonging to the Carp catching elite, but even more importantly - the Three Mighty Carp Champions who will leave a very distinct trance in the history of cyber sportfishing tournaments! Congrats to the winners and Tight Lines to all the participants of this Tournament and many more to come!

UA_ORiON

Dragon_LeGoujon

TNT_jaastpa

InMaTe21

FU_Fry

nM.GoodFun

FU_Eluce

LSP.Xiao-Lan

LSP.Niepan

LSP.maimaiti