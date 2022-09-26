 Skip to content

NosTale update for 26 September 2022

Mighty Wings

26 September 2022

Head over to the NosMall and discover a box which will really make you soar – inside you’ll find some spectacular specialist wings or many other cool items. Pick up the Winged Retro Box between 26th September (11 AM) and 3rd October (11 AM CEST) and get your chance to fly away with some Lunar Wings, Crystal Wings, Lightning Wings and more!

Winged Retro Box

Look forward to one of these surprises:

  • Retro Wings Random Box
  • Lunar Wings
  • Crystal Wings
  • Petal Wings
  • Onyx Wings
  • Blade Wings
  • Lightning Wings
  • Zephyr Wings
  • Fairy Wings
  • Mega Titan Wings
  • Golden Wings
  • 6x Lower SP Protection Scroll
  • 6x Higher SP Protection Scroll
  • 60x Wings of Friendship
  • Mother Nature’s Rune Pack
  • 6x Ancelloan’s Blessing
  • 120x Huge Recovery Potion
  • 30x Sealed Vessel
  • 6x Fairy Booster
  • 5x Treasure Chest Skeleton Key
  • 3x Tarot Card Game

Have fun!
The NosTale Team

