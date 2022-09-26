Roadwarden Patch 1.0.5 is available now!

Roadwarden!

Another small patch rolling in!

More Details:

Fixed small inaccuracies with branching dialogues, as well as rewards or payments involving coins.

Introduced a new tutorial box explaining that there’s an option to use items directly from the inventory.

Explained some quest requirements more clearly.

Fixed various tiny bugs and typos.

It can't be said more often - A big Thank You to all Roadwardens out there!

Without your support, Roadwarden wouldn't be the same! Please keep it up, stay sharp, and enjoy your journey!

Your teams of Moral Anxiety Studio & Assemble Entertainment