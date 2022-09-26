0.6.10+2 Hotfix Patch Note

0.6.10+2 Hotfix is released!
Changed
[Wrecker] You can now change the required wrecker level of your own vehicle at the Control Panel/Company (Thanks to Grumps)
Bug Fixed
[Wrecker] Rescue job payment didn't share in the party (Thanks to EricChen)
[Wrecker] Missing wheel of tow request vehicle didn't net-synced (Thanks to majored1)
[Wrecker] Kira Rollback become unstable when Mixi is strapped (Thanks to majored1)
[Wrecker] Delivery vehicle cannot start the engine after restarting the game
[Controller] Accessing Kira Rollback's control seat using the controller has a problem with the d-pad (Thanks to MrHanky and majored1)
[UI] Multiple 'Throw Cargo' input helper shows up (Thanks to NorthHopper and scailman)
[UI] Player list doesn't scroll in the menu (Thanks to majored1)
[Item] Dropping winch controller needs two button press (Thanks to Reddington)
[Vehicle] Trailer can be selected as AI in race mode (Thanks to 7HC)
[Vehicle] Elisa doesn't have a trailer hitch (Thanks to MrHanky)
[Vehicle] Character's head sticks out of the roof in Essam
[Cargo] Garbage bag's hitbox is too big (Thanks to NorthHopper)
and some random crash is fixed
Changed files in this update