0.6.10+2 Hotfix Patch Note

0.6.10+2 Hotfix is released!

Changed

[Wrecker] You can now change the required wrecker level of your own vehicle at the Control Panel/Company (Thanks to Grumps)

Bug Fixed

[Wrecker] Rescue job payment didn't share in the party (Thanks to EricChen)

[Wrecker] Missing wheel of tow request vehicle didn't net-synced (Thanks to majored1)

[Wrecker] Kira Rollback become unstable when Mixi is strapped (Thanks to majored1)

[Wrecker] Delivery vehicle cannot start the engine after restarting the game

[Controller] Accessing Kira Rollback's control seat using the controller has a problem with the d-pad (Thanks to MrHanky and majored1)

[UI] Multiple 'Throw Cargo' input helper shows up (Thanks to NorthHopper and scailman)

[UI] Player list doesn't scroll in the menu (Thanks to majored1)

[Item] Dropping winch controller needs two button press (Thanks to Reddington)

[Vehicle] Trailer can be selected as AI in race mode (Thanks to 7HC)

[Vehicle] Elisa doesn't have a trailer hitch (Thanks to MrHanky)

[Vehicle] Character's head sticks out of the roof in Essam

[Cargo] Garbage bag's hitbox is too big (Thanks to NorthHopper)

and some random crash is fixed