Mighty Carp Tour: Semifinal Results

How’s that Carp catching going? We bet you changed your mind if you wrongfully thought that it was a boring fish to chat, huh Anyway, as the exciting Mighty Carp Tour is drawing to a close, we’d like to announce the much awaited Semifinal Results and give you the 20 names of our luckiest and most proficient Carp anglers, who’ll go on to the next and Final Round, taking place tomorrow in the atmosphere of United Kingdom's splendid Weeping Willow Lakes… Here are these names:

LSP.Melan

Dragon_bibi

FU_Eluce

LSP.Niepan

InMaTe21

VG_Fuel

FU_Fry

LSP.Xiao-Lan

nM.GoodFun

Dragon_Foxiii

Dragon_LeGoujon

LSP.rongxd

UA_ORiON

FU_Sneakiecat

VG_HEMMAN

LSP.maimaiti

TNT_jaastpa

VG_Twilight

Ivus

JackieC