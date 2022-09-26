Mighty Carp Tour: Semifinal Results

How’s that Carp catching going? We bet you changed your mind if you wrongfully thought that it was a boring fish to chat, huh Anyway, as the exciting Mighty Carp Tour is drawing to a close, we’d like to announce the much awaited Semifinal Results and give you the 20 names of our luckiest and most proficient Carp anglers, who’ll go on to the next and Final Round, taking place tomorrow in the atmosphere of United Kingdom's splendid Weeping Willow Lakes… Here are these names:
- LSP.Melan
- Dragon_bibi
- FU_Eluce
- LSP.Niepan
- InMaTe21
- VG_Fuel
- FU_Fry
- LSP.Xiao-Lan
- nM.GoodFun
- Dragon_Foxiii
- Dragon_LeGoujon
- LSP.rongxd
- UA_ORiON
- FU_Sneakiecat
- VG_HEMMAN
- LSP.maimaiti
- TNT_jaastpa
- VG_Twilight
- Ivus
- JackieC
