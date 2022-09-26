MotionMuse Version 1.0.8

Version 1.0.8 introduces our GLTF/GLB 2.0 Json based exporter. The exporter is capable of exporting GLTF files (GLTF + Texture + bin) into folders or can combine the data into a single GLB file. Extensions have been added to the export dialog. The exporter had to be written from scratch as existing exporters were causing issues with differing properties and exporting to the GLB format. Some features may not be work properly, including material properties, transparency and "Export Selected". We are working on fixing these issues. This version also streamlines the UI as not to scare first time users; and also fixes some of the bugs and errors. The full change log is as follows:

Added: First introduction of the GLTF/GLB 2.0 specification JSON based exporter, written from scratch.

Note: GLTF creates texture and BIN files; GLB creates a single file; extensions added to export dialog.

Note: Exporter may have issues with materials and transparency amongst others. We'll fix this soonTM :)

Note: "Export Selected" does not work with GLTF/GLB for now, this will be fixed soonTM.

Added: Default button layout changed to streamline the UI and not to overwhelm first time users.

Note: Too many icons were scaring off first time users with most being redundant under settings.

Note: Older layout was optimized for pen-tablet devices - still available under Display->Pen-Tablet Layout.

Added: Create new light button added to the toolbar for the new layout.

Fixed: Transparency/translucency problems with Media Overlays not showing properly in some cases.

Fixed: Settings and Rate button icons not showing properly on some machines.

Fixed: Memory management for textures when a new scene is created.

Fixed: Multiple import calls and unnecessary reporting when repeatedly loading and creating new scenes.

Fixed: Directional light arrow appearing very large for some imported scenes.

Fixed: Exporting in presence of IKEffectors not affecting the participating joints.