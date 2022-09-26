Rise of the White Sun Early Access

The game is out!

What's in the Early Access?

The game contains 4 scenarios.

The deepest scenario features all Southern China provinces and 9 different factions.

You can already play the Eastern Expedition against Chen Jiongming's stronghold and the epic Guangdong-Hong Kong strike against the British Empire.

That's enough to guarantee you hours of fun, playing very different factions facing different challenges.

The content you have not seen in the demo includes Guangdong Province, the cities of Guangzhou (Canton) and Hong Kong, and new mechanisms like the Government management, Komintern actions and mobilization of the peasant masses.

What the final version will look like?

The final version will display also central and northern China, and every faction and important war from 1924 to 1927. The big piece being the Northern Expedition.

Some more important cities will also be added like Hankow.

3 good reasons to jump in now

The price of the final version will be higher

Your voice will have more weight to influence the evolution of the game

This is by far the best way to support my work

Give your opinion : what do you want to see in the game next ?

Answer this poll