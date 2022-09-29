Paper Bride 3 is available now! Buy bundle to get more discounts!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Chinese horror suspense puzzle game Paper Bride 3 Unresolved Love is now available on steam!

There is a 10% discount and a special offer for the Paper Bride trilogy bundle, with a 20% discount for the first week!

Love as pure as moonlight

We must endure

For only time will tell

Welcome to the village again to experience the love story.

If you have any problems or suggestions during the game, please feel free to let us know through the official discord or messenger on FB~

Official community:https://discord.gg/JbXaGxFhZZ

We hope to shock players with an all new heart-pounded horror adventure!