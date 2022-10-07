Outpost October Update Released

Share · View all patches · Build 9589921 · Last edited 7 October 2022 – 02:09:15 UTC by Wendy

The October release is now available! I continue to fill the world with content and look for the initial gameplay loop. Here's the changelist:

NEW FEATURES:

Codexes now have a pillar of light above them to make them easier to find.

The player can press shift to sprint. Sprinting moves the player faster but consumes stamina. Stamina refills over time, and can be refilled faster at an outpost.

Improved the random placement of Petrite and Flux resources. (Namely, made it more random and not actually secretly just a huge grid.)

The nearest area to the player will always be present, and more distant areas saved as the player moves away and restored as they move back.

Thanks for playing Outpost! We're getting closer to some actual gameplay.