Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 7532489)

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:
-
Fixed some stability issues
-
Fixed being able to equip conflicting cosmetic items using +quickswitch
-
Fixed precached particles not being deleted across map changes
-
Fixed some hats with drop_type "drop" not being dropped in the world
-
Fixed headshot animations sometimes playing at map origin
-
Fixed missing polygon on Pyro's finger
-
Fixed clipped text in the Mann vs. Machine loot list screen
-
Fixed missing BLU skin for The Sydney Sleeper
-
Fixed some attribute descriptions being cut off in the Item Pickup dialog
-
Fixed duplicate reload sound entries in the tf_weapon_flaregun_revenge weapon script
-
Fixed players not igniting after being shot when the map has applied the TF_COND_GAS condition
-
Fixed not preserving the player's current angles when the map has applied the TF_COND_HALLOWEEN_KART condition
-
Fixed missing variables in the Canteen Crasher tournament medals. This does not affect previous versions of those medals.
-
Updated func_nobuild entity with a new setting to support destroying buildings within its perimeter when activated
-
Updated player entity with SetCustomModelWithClassAnimations input to set a custom player model that uses the class animations
-
Updated the tf_logic_cp_timer entity so it can also be used for team RED
-
Updated/Added some tournament medals
-
Updated the localization files
-
Updated the Hazard Headgear
- Fixed using the wrong lightwarp
- Updated the backpack image to match the item
-
Updated the Fizzy Pharmacist
- Moved the soda bottle to the other side of the Medic to fix clipping problems
- Fixed the second style not hiding the bottle
-
Updated pl_upward
- Fixed exploit that allowed buildings to be built in an area that is later shut off from both teams
-
Updated cp_snakewater_final1
- Minor visual, clipping/blockbullet, and detailing fixes
- Fixed alignment issues
- Fixed some mirroring issues
- Updated mid slightly to make it more mirrored
- Increased wall heights on mid to allow more jumps
- Updated last spawn room to reduce the randomness of spawnpoints
- Slightly increased cap time on last to account for longer travel time to the point
- Speculative changes to fix some "wallbug" issues
- Added Competitive mode stage
Extra notes