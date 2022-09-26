 Skip to content

Team Fortress 2 update for 26 September 2022

Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 7532489)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

  • Fixed some stability issues

  • Fixed being able to equip conflicting cosmetic items using +quickswitch

  • Fixed precached particles not being deleted across map changes

  • Fixed some hats with drop_type "drop" not being dropped in the world

  • Fixed headshot animations sometimes playing at map origin

  • Fixed missing polygon on Pyro's finger

  • Fixed clipped text in the Mann vs. Machine loot list screen

  • Fixed missing BLU skin for The Sydney Sleeper

  • Fixed some attribute descriptions being cut off in the Item Pickup dialog

  • Fixed duplicate reload sound entries in the tf_weapon_flaregun_revenge weapon script

  • Fixed players not igniting after being shot when the map has applied the TF_COND_GAS condition

  • Fixed not preserving the player's current angles when the map has applied the TF_COND_HALLOWEEN_KART condition

  • Fixed missing variables in the Canteen Crasher tournament medals. This does not affect previous versions of those medals.

  • Updated func_nobuild entity with a new setting to support destroying buildings within its perimeter when activated

  • Updated player entity with SetCustomModelWithClassAnimations input to set a custom player model that uses the class animations

  • Updated the tf_logic_cp_timer entity so it can also be used for team RED

  • Updated/Added some tournament medals

  • Updated the localization files

  • Updated the Hazard Headgear

    • Fixed using the wrong lightwarp
    • Updated the backpack image to match the item

  • Updated the Fizzy Pharmacist

    • Moved the soda bottle to the other side of the Medic to fix clipping problems
    • Fixed the second style not hiding the bottle

  • Updated pl_upward

    • Fixed exploit that allowed buildings to be built in an area that is later shut off from both teams

  • Updated cp_snakewater_final1

    • Minor visual, clipping/blockbullet, and detailing fixes
    • Fixed alignment issues
    • Fixed some mirroring issues
    • Updated mid slightly to make it more mirrored
    • Increased wall heights on mid to allow more jumps
    • Updated last spawn room to reduce the randomness of spawnpoints
    • Slightly increased cap time on last to account for longer travel time to the point
    • Speculative changes to fix some "wallbug" issues
    • Added Competitive mode stage

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Turkish, and Ukrainian

Items

  • Peculiar Pandemonium Pink Diamond Changed image_inventory from backpack/workshop/player/items/all_class/peculiar_pandemonium/diamond to backpack/workshop/player/items/all_class/peculiar_pandemonium/peculiar_diamond
  • TFArena Elite Division Champions has been added
  • TFArena Elite Division 2nd Place has been added
  • TFArena Elite Division 3rd Place has been added
  • TFArena Elite Division Participant has been added
  • TFArena Experienced Division Champions has been added
  • TFArena Experienced Division 2nd Place has been added
  • TFArena Experienced Division 3rd Place has been added
  • TFArena Experienced Division Participant has been added
  • TFArena Rookie Division Champions has been added
  • TFArena Rookie Division 2nd Place has been added
  • TFArena Rookie Division 3rd Place has been added
  • TFArena Rookie Division Participant has been added
  • TFArena Helper Medal has been added

