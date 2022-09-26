Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 7532489)

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

Fixed some stability issues

Fixed being able to equip conflicting cosmetic items using +quickswitch

Fixed precached particles not being deleted across map changes

Fixed some hats with drop_type "drop" not being dropped in the world

Fixed headshot animations sometimes playing at map origin

Fixed missing polygon on Pyro's finger

Fixed clipped text in the Mann vs. Machine loot list screen

Fixed missing BLU skin for The Sydney Sleeper

Fixed some attribute descriptions being cut off in the Item Pickup dialog

Fixed duplicate reload sound entries in the tf_weapon_flaregun_revenge weapon script

Fixed players not igniting after being shot when the map has applied the TF_COND_GAS condition

Fixed not preserving the player's current angles when the map has applied the TF_COND_HALLOWEEN_KART condition

Fixed missing variables in the Canteen Crasher tournament medals. This does not affect previous versions of those medals.

Updated func_nobuild entity with a new setting to support destroying buildings within its perimeter when activated

Updated player entity with SetCustomModelWithClassAnimations input to set a custom player model that uses the class animations

Updated the tf_logic_cp_timer entity so it can also be used for team RED

Updated/Added some tournament medals

Updated the localization files

Updated the Hazard Headgear Fixed using the wrong lightwarp

Updated the backpack image to match the item

Updated the Fizzy Pharmacist Moved the soda bottle to the other side of the Medic to fix clipping problems

Fixed the second style not hiding the bottle

Updated pl_upward Fixed exploit that allowed buildings to be built in an area that is later shut off from both teams