Outcore: Desktop Adventure is now OUT!

Heyheyheyheyyyyy!

Outcore is out, and it's FREE!

I worked really hard to give you an experience you never had before. Have fun!

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does my desktop appear black?

When you launch the game, select "Choose this if your desktop doesn't show up"

My desktop used to work fine until I selected "Choose this if your desktop doesn't show up"?

Choose the option that is not "Choose this if your desktop doesn't show up".

My Antivirus says Outcore is a virus

It's a false positive. Whenever I release a new version of Outcore, I need to fill out false positive forms so antiviruses like Avast & AVG wouldn't flag the game as a virus. This process takes several days until the false positive report is confirmed and everyone's AVs are updated.

I wish there wasn't a suspicious way to say this, but the best workaround is to tell your antivirus to ignore Outcore.

If you have an antivirus that is not Avast or AVG and you're still getting false positives, then please contact me so I can fill out the form for that antivirus too.