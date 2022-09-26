FIVE NEW LEVELS AND EXTRA BOSS ADDED!

Hello everyone! I'm so happy I can finally announce that one of the major updates I promised to the game, extra levels, is OUT NOW! You can access the new episodes from picking new game in the main menu, or simply by beating level 10!





Thanks again to Mittens for providing these gorgeous maps! This update features the following:

FIVE BEAUTIFUL new levels!

An extra boss!

Extended story!

New ending artwork!

Two awesome new metal cover songs!

Additionally, some bugs, features and balancing fixes have been addressed:

Added a notification on how to use switches

Added key icons to the HUD when you pick a key up

Fixed a bug where the shotgun could infinitely alt-fire if you stopped time and stood still

Rumia now deals fixed 33 damage instead of random damage, like every other enemy

MAP 10's boss's attacks no longer instantly kills.

MAP 2 now drops the shotgun near the entrance.

Of course, this isn't even close to the end in terms of updates! The next major update will feature TWO NEW WEAPONS and UNLOCKABLE DIFFICULTIES! Here's a sneak peak just in case you missed it from the last announcement.

That's it for now! I hope you enjoy the new free content! Take care and have a wonderful day!