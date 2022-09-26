 Skip to content

Krita update for 26 September 2022

Krita 5.1.1 Bugfix Release

Today we’re releasing Krita 5.1.1. This is strictly a bug fix release. Two serious problems are fixed in this release: a slowdown in start-up time experienced by some people, and a crash when copying a vector layer.

You can read the specific change notes here.

