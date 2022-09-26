 Skip to content

Pixel Survivors: Roguelike update for 26 September 2022

v0.3.1.5 - Change UI in the game

Build 9589651 · Last edited by Wendy

Change position of health bar: Health bar will now be displayed in the left corner of the screen with current health and maximum health.
Changed the New Item Receive Notification Panel: The board will turn itself off after 10 seconds

