Change position of health bar: Health bar will now be displayed in the left corner of the screen with current health and maximum health.
Changed the New Item Receive Notification Panel: The board will turn itself off after 10 seconds
Pixel Survivors: Roguelike update for 26 September 2022
v0.3.1.5 - Change UI in the game
