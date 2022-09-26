Tirsy's Tale is now Available in Early Access!

Welcome hatchlings, to EARLY ACCESS! It's been a long road full of adventure for us here at Rawr X3 and we are proud to announce the day for Tirsy's Tale to enter Early Access is here at last!

Begin your journey as little Tirsy and take on the many challenges of the world of Reqweki. Discover the hidden secrets and collectibles throughout each region, and topple the statues of old for the fun of it (or just kick stones around like we like to do!) Create your own story within the game's story with your own choices guiding how you finish each level.

Experience changes in the Dragon Shrine as you progress through your tale and bear witness to the glories of a hoarding dragon that just likes to collect things as she sees them! Or leave everything as it is and collect nothing....maybe you prefer the humble dragon approach, hmm?

Meet the fun personality filled Companions and catch sight of the menacing Smoulder as he tries to prevent you from going forward! There is much to do in the world of Reqweki, and you're but a tiny baby dragon. So will you too heed the call to Seek the Land Beyond?!

And always remember, to be the Dragon you wanna be!