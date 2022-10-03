 Skip to content

Arcana Heart 3 LOVEMAX SIXSTARS!!!!!! XTEND update for 3 October 2022

Update 10/03

Update 10/03

Build 9589489

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The latest update brings the following changes to the game:

  • A vulnerability issue has been fixed.

Please make sure that you have updated your client to the latest version before playing online matches.

Changed files in this update

