 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Joon Shining update for 26 September 2022

Fixed World 8 locked-controls bug

Share · View all patches · Build 9589375 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug in world 8 where the controls are locked at the start of a level

Changed files in this update

Mage Drops Content Depot 1552601
  • Loading history…
Mage Drops Depot MacOS Depot 1552602
  • Loading history…
Mage Drops Depot Linux Depot 1552603
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link