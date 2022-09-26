Fixed a bug in world 8 where the controls are locked at the start of a level
Joon Shining update for 26 September 2022
Fixed World 8 locked-controls bug
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Mage Drops Content Depot 1552601
- Loading history…
Mage Drops Depot MacOS Depot 1552602
- Loading history…
Mage Drops Depot Linux Depot 1552603
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update