Escape From Meat City update for 26 September 2022

UPDATE 4

26 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A not so flashy update but with a lot of juicy content. Contained therein:

  • Rebalanced several weapons
  • Added new weapons:
    • Spicy M14
    • Rocket Minigun
  • Added crabs
  • Fixed worms not having gibs when killed
  • Fixed holes in geometry in Docklands and Tombstone
  • Added more item and enemy spawnpoints across several levels
  • Added more cover and visual detail to Tombstone and Narrows
  • Added multiplayer join/host options to new game menu. These work in that you can host a game and people can join, and as the server host everything will appear to function properly. However as a joining client virtually everything is busted and nonfuncional. Expect further developments..........

