A not so flashy update but with a lot of juicy content. Contained therein:
- Rebalanced several weapons
- Added new weapons:
- Spicy M14
- Rocket Minigun
- Added crabs
- Fixed worms not having gibs when killed
- Fixed holes in geometry in Docklands and Tombstone
- Added more item and enemy spawnpoints across several levels
- Added more cover and visual detail to Tombstone and Narrows
- Added multiplayer join/host options to new game menu. These work in that you can host a game and people can join, and as the server host everything will appear to function properly. However as a joining client virtually everything is busted and nonfuncional. Expect further developments..........
Changed files in this update