More Difficulties Patch

Patch Notes

3 new difficulties added (Hard, Nightmare, You Will Die)

Added chance for bonus objective at 5 minute intervals - complete it within time to gain bonus crystals

Press O or Right D Pad to enable outlines on friendlies/enemies

Rocket launcher base damage increased by 10

Airstrike explosion smoke reduced

Fix to gamepad navigation on chest ui

Possible fix to music restarting when too many sounds are playing at once

Performance improvements to spawning

Units will be respawned earlier if they are off screen for extended amount of time

Other minor changes...

Sneak Peak at the upcoming map:

In the next map for Rift Loopers, explore the forests of Lithuania. A complex of military bases that fell less than a week after the invasion began, now hold secrets and horrors that must be seen to be believed...

Explore a more rural environment with more space for engagements, but more angles of attack for your enemies.

...or trade it all off to explore some of the many interior spaces. You'll be unreachable by air support, but tighter sight lines could mean more chances to dominate the battlefield.

