Patch Note 9/26/22

Changes:

• Reduced difficulty scaling (decreased enemy spawn time and enemy spawn amount)

• Decreased friendly health from 30 to 10

• Pistols now have no weapon slow

• Friendlies spawn time changed from 120s to 60s

• Shop interest changed from 25 coins to 15 coins

• Reduced boss health from 1000 to 500

Bug Fix:

• Enemy properly dropping loot (i.e. coins)

• Grenade launcher now has proper damage

• When you fall off the map, breacher now properly spawns back at the last tile

• Changed the split enemy to spawn appropriate enemy