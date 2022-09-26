Patch Note 9/26/22

Changes:
• Reduced difficulty scaling (decreased enemy spawn time and enemy spawn amount)
• Decreased friendly health from 30 to 10
• Pistols now have no weapon slow
• Friendlies spawn time changed from 120s to 60s
• Shop interest changed from 25 coins to 15 coins
• Reduced boss health from 1000 to 500
Bug Fix:
• Enemy properly dropping loot (i.e. coins)
• Grenade launcher now has proper damage
• When you fall off the map, breacher now properly spawns back at the last tile
• Changed the split enemy to spawn appropriate enemy
