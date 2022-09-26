 Skip to content

Cleaning The System update for 26 September 2022

1.17.7 - Added Ghost Viewer Suggestions

Build 9589031 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added a way to delete ghosts - must be turned off

  • Added open ghosts folder - windows only

  • Removed Timer in Ghost View

  • Added Freecam Sprite

  • Added Opacity Slider to Ghost View

  • Added Restart In Ghost View(Will always full restart)

  • Current Viewed Ghost can now set off triggers

    • Can view a full run if reset then play at 1x speed
    • Reseting to checkpoints has a janky workaround(may or may not work in specific cases)

