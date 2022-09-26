-
Added a way to delete ghosts - must be turned off
-
Added open ghosts folder - windows only
-
Removed Timer in Ghost View
-
Added Freecam Sprite
-
Added Opacity Slider to Ghost View
-
Added Restart In Ghost View(Will always full restart)
-
Current Viewed Ghost can now set off triggers
- Can view a full run if reset then play at 1x speed
- Reseting to checkpoints has a janky workaround(may or may not work in specific cases)
Cleaning The System update for 26 September 2022
1.17.7 - Added Ghost Viewer Suggestions
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update