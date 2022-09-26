 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Get Your Sheep Together update for 26 September 2022

MINOR UPDATE - Localizations!

Share · View all patches · Build 9589004 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update: 5 other languages have been added to the game!
Aside from English (the default language), you can now play the game in the following 5 languages:

  • Chinese （简体中文）
  • Japanese (日本語)
  • Korean　(한국어)
  • German (Deutsch)
  • Indonesian (Bahasa Indonesia)

You can select the different languages from the dropdown list on the top left corner of the Main Menu screen.

We’re hard at work paving the way towards our goal; creating something that brings fun to more people! If you want to tag along on this journey, do check out our socials below for the latest news and updates from us!

Discord: https://discord.gg/bBKyRTrZ7a
Website: https://www.thedoodlepeople.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheDoodlePeople
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedoodlepeople.studio/

Thank you for supporting us and we hope that our little game brings some joy (or frustration?) into your life.

Sheep you soon!

The Doodle People

Patch Notes

Translations!
  • Added 5 other languages for non-native English players!
Various bug fixes
  • Fixed an issue with the master volume slider
  • Fixed music and SFX preferences not saving
  • Fixed an issue with the SFX slider

Changed files in this update

Explosive Animals Content Depot 1683711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link