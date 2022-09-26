MINOR UPDATE - Localizations!

Update: 5 other languages have been added to the game!

Aside from English (the default language), you can now play the game in the following 5 languages:

Chinese （简体中文）

Japanese (日本語)

Korean (한국어)

German (Deutsch)

Indonesian (Bahasa Indonesia)

You can select the different languages from the dropdown list on the top left corner of the Main Menu screen.



We’re hard at work paving the way towards our goal; creating something that brings fun to more people! If you want to tag along on this journey, do check out our socials below for the latest news and updates from us!

Discord: https://discord.gg/bBKyRTrZ7a

Website: https://www.thedoodlepeople.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheDoodlePeople

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedoodlepeople.studio/

Thank you for supporting us and we hope that our little game brings some joy (or frustration?) into your life.

Sheep you soon!

The Doodle People

Patch Notes

Translations!

Added 5 other languages for non-native English players!

Various bug fixes