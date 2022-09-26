 Skip to content

Car Dealership Simulator update for 26 September 2022

Car Dealership Simulator 0.3 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!

[Fixes and Content]

  • When closing the application after entering the gallery name, mouse cursor disappears, fixed.
  • Wheel machine closing speed increased.
  • License plate areas have been expanded.
  • A customer had text bug, fixed.
  • Car gallery upgrade prices have been increased.
  • Bargain system added.
  • Added ability to turn additional jobs on and off.
  • A warning message has been added when you drink too much food or water.
  • Added vehicle price increase according to engine condition.
  • Added making toast.

Bargain System.


Additional jobs on and off.

Making toast.

