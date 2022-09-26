Hello everyone!
Car Dealership Simulator 0.3 Update
[Fixes and Content]
- When closing the application after entering the gallery name, mouse cursor disappears, fixed.
- Wheel machine closing speed increased.
- License plate areas have been expanded.
- A customer had text bug, fixed.
- Car gallery upgrade prices have been increased.
- Bargain system added.
- Added ability to turn additional jobs on and off.
- A warning message has been added when you drink too much food or water.
- Added vehicle price increase according to engine condition.
- Added making toast.
Bargain System.
Additional jobs on and off.
Changed files in this update