Update 0.6.1 Patch Notes

Hey there!

Before we begin with the patch notes, i would like to ask you to join our Discord Server to take active part in our game development! Every suggestion and feedback is appreciated!

Thanks for playing!

--

Patch Notes

Vacuum Pilot Item Store

Our Item Store is now available!

This is the place where you can buy new unique cosmetics for your space ship to stand out from the crowd!

You can access our Item Store from our Store Page or in-game from the "Customize Ship" menu.

The following item types are available in our Item Store:

Ships

This includes all items that give access to entirely new customizable space ships

This includes all items that give access to entirely new customizable space ships Cosmetics

This includes all items that provide additional cosmetic changes for your ships.

Some cosmetics will be available for any ship, while other cosmetics will be available for specific ships only.

All items can be traded on Steam.

(Our items can not be sold on the Steam Marketplace at this moment. )

Additional changes and fixes