Fixed a bug where special zombies appeared even when you set the sandbox option for special zombie ratio to 0%.

Fixed a bug where the tooltip displayed you do not have enough AP to move even if you have enough. Thanks for reporting the bug!

If you have any problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email ingeon.shin@gmail.com. Thank you.

Best,

In-geon