Version 1.0.16 (DIALOGUE SPEEDUP, BALANCING, OOB FIXES)

Share · View all patches · Build 9588834 · Last edited 26 September 2022 – 01:06:04 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone! There's another patch coming your way, and this one like the other ones is filled to the brim with new stuff and fixes! As I mentioned previously, next week I'm also going to be showing the longer-term post-launch roadmap so keep an eye out for that!

Also, if you're liking the game and would like to support me, I would also super appreciate it if you left a review! Anyways, here are the patch notes:

Added the ability to skip the intro cutscene if you hold start/escape.

You can now hold down the interact button to slowly speed up dialogue.

Added an option that lets you skip dialogue.

Fixed bug that prevented some players on the randomizer mode from progressing past the Leaf miniboss in Central Outbound.

Adjusted chapter 5 start text to better convey the objective of the chapter (it's postgame).

Adjusted SP costs of several poison/freeze/burn/zap skills.

Fixed bug that prevented some players from progressing past Ravenside in chapter 4.

Fixed bug that froze the dialogue box if you talked to Phoebe twice next to the Train Station.

Fixed bug that made [spoiler]Mary and Linda[/spoiler] appear offscreen during a cutscene with [spoiler]Michael[/spoiler] in Ravenside.

Fixed bug that made [spoiler]The Scare[/spoiler] not appear in certain spots sometimes.

Fixed bug that made some minimap elements appear in battle.

Fixed bug that made the audio sliders not affect the wind and windchimes in Escales.

Fixed out of bounds spot in the Soggy Swamp.

Fixed out of bounds spot in Strand Beach.

Fixed out of bounds spot in Rundoyer.

Fixed out of bounds spot in the Drylands.

Fixed out of bounds spot in the Graveyard.

That's it for today's patch! If you appreciate the support that I'm giving the game (it's not going to end anytime soon), then leave a review cause it helps me out immensely :)