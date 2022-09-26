Weekly Update! 2022-09-25

This week, we continue improving final chapters, balancing and improving cards and relics, fixing bugs, and working on English localization.

In addition, we conducted tons of testing and profiling to locate and solve the memory leak problems that eventually fixed the game lagging issues

We put our best effort into developing the last hero The Swine King, which would bring a brand new gaming experience. Currently, about 80% of card logic has been implemented. Please look forward to it!

We continue working on a stand-alone application for uploading Mod to the Steam workshop

Balance and Improve

Adjusted Goddess of Mercy’s skill

Added missing Sarira portrait when shape shifting the high buddha's sarira

Allowed endless mode to get achievements

Adjusted high buddha's skill and AI

Carp King's swallow skill description now shows its target

Allowed Lone Wolf's ring and Lone wolf card to ignore plot character in chapter 4

Bug fixes