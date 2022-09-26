Weekly Update! 2022-09-25

This week, we continue improving final chapters, balancing and improving cards and relics, fixing bugs, and working on English localization.
In addition, we conducted tons of testing and profiling to locate and solve the memory leak problems that eventually fixed the game lagging issues
We put our best effort into developing the last hero The Swine King, which would bring a brand new gaming experience. Currently, about 80% of card logic has been implemented. Please look forward to it!
Mod Update
- We continue working on a stand-alone application for uploading Mod to the Steam workshop
Balance and Improve
- Adjusted Goddess of Mercy’s skill
- Added missing Sarira portrait when shape shifting the high buddha's sarira
- Allowed endless mode to get achievements
- Adjusted high buddha's skill and AI
- Carp King's swallow skill description now shows its target
- Allowed Lone Wolf's ring and Lone wolf card to ignore plot character in chapter 4
Bug fixes
- Fixed description of Emerald Dragon King's Tsunami attack
- Fixed description for damage based actions, such as Explode Worm
- Fixed a bug when player forced to skip turn outside player's turn will cause game to stuck
- Corrected the description of soup of forgotten
- Fixed Fallen Phoenix death animation
- Fixed game memory leak issue
- Fixed the target type of Burn the Golden Goose
- Fixed a bug that player click too fast when loading will cause loading scene to stuck
- Fixed potential bug at end of combat
- Fixed a bug in description of Protect status
- Fixed the bug that Omen can target disabled enemies
- Fixed a plot issue for Omen
- Fixed a crashing bug when White Dragon retreats with Guardian Swords Strike in hand
- Fixed a few card/potion target bugs
Changed depots in theswineking branch