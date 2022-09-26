THE CATLIKE MAGIC UPDATE 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9588800 · Last edited 26 September 2022 – 01:09:09 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

hihihihihihihihi h hello hello hi, im very proud to present the latest catlike magic upda,te also known as the update with content, first of all here is an important addition

THERE ARE NEW LINUX AND MAC BUILDS, YOU HAVE TO ACCESS THEM THROUGH BETAS, I HAVE NO IDEA IF THEY WORK ESPECIALLY MAC BECAUSE IVE NEVER EVEN SEEN A MAC IN REAL LIFE

Anyway here are the patch notes:

Sexo Notes - 25/09/22

-New <3 Room which gives you some COOL bonsues!!! (you have to pay)

-Speed doesn't give you movement speed anymore, you have to buy it at the new room.

New upgrades on the golden room (you have to guess the skills which they are for.

Accelerator: Mage touch lasts longer and flies on the direction of your target.

Chaser: Shockwave will follow its target.

Inflame: Burning enemies shoot fireballs in a cross pattern.

Inferno: Whenever you cast power surge, every enemy gets burned.

Ward: Barrier affects all your allies.

Paradox: Tele-strike spawns a clone that deals 20% of your damage and has 20% of your hp at the target

Hunger: Every time an enemy is hit by a skill, there is a 1% chance that you will fire a serpent.

fixed some bugs

sexo button kinda does something maybe???



cat btw