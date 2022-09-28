- The perfect outfit does exist, find brand new TravisMathew apparel in the Pro Shop
- Go all in on the big tournament with new DP World eTour bundles
- Boo! A new Haunted Showdown is starting in a few weeks
- It’s a skull… it’s a garden… it’s new Skull Garden pants from Loudmouth
- The next tournament in the 2023 WGT Live Series lineup is coming soon
- As always, bug fixes and improvements
WGT Golf update for 28 September 2022
1.82.0 Release Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
