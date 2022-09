Share · View all patches · Build 9588688 · Last edited 26 September 2022 – 01:09:12 UTC by Wendy

New skills!



Defense (Alpha) Defense ray, resist the enemy's advance.

Strength The upper limit of level is increased to level 5.

Chanting The upper limit of level is increased to level 5.

Star Ring The upper limit of level is increased to level 5.

Burst The upper limit of level is increased to level 5.

Crack The upper limit of level is increased to level 5.