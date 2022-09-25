 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Long Drive update for 25 September 2022

ANNIVERSARY UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 9588566 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ver.20220925c

Singleplayer Updates:

Added:
  • Added new car
  • Added new Skoda engine
  • Added new music to neon synth radio
  • Added power pole cable
  • Added Shotgun
  • Added bulging eyes when zooming
  • Added physics lock setting in misc tab
  • Added female character
  • Added thumbleweed
  • Added window roll down feature
  • Picked up stuff now rotates using physics
  • New ammo box for the gun
  • Crates are breakable
Fixed:
  • Breakable stuff ignores the mass of the thing it collided with,
    so they are easier to transport
  • Bunny ragdols very slightly more stable
  • Disabled self collision
  • Things in trunk are getting locked only if it is closed
  • Parts which fall off after collision won't have
    their physics locked until picked up
  • Fixed unused stuff spawning
    (like square headlights next to round headlight car variant)
  • Smoothed bulging eyeballs when zooming
  • Fixed players's clothes colors a bit more
  • Fixed Screenshot keys not rebinding

Multiplayer Updates:

  • Shoot, melee weapon damage eachother
  • Bike driveable by client
  • Synced burp, fart sounds
  • Synced firearm shot sound, flash

Every new stuff is added to multiplayer beta too.

The multiplayer and dev menu still only available on multiplayer_test beta seed.

How to access "multiplayer_test" TEST version:

  • right click the game in your steam library
  • select Properties...
  • select BETAS tab
  • from the dropdown menu select multiplayer_test

(You don't need to enter any beta access code.)

Dev menu:

  • Random ragdol spawn button [F8]
  • Depth vision [End]
  • Ragdoll physics lock better
  • Suicide, revive [F9]













We working on so much new stuff, you will see them in the next few months.
Prepare for hotfixes! ;)

THANK YOU FOR 3 YEARS FOLLOWING US ON STEAM!

TLD TEAM

Changed files in this update

TheLongDrive Depot 1017181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link