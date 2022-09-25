ANNIVERSARY UPDATE

Ver.20220925c
Singleplayer Updates:
Added:
- Added new car
- Added new Skoda engine
- Added new music to neon synth radio
- Added power pole cable
- Added Shotgun
- Added bulging eyes when zooming
- Added physics lock setting in misc tab
- Added female character
- Added thumbleweed
- Added window roll down feature
- Picked up stuff now rotates using physics
- New ammo box for the gun
- Crates are breakable
Fixed:
- Breakable stuff ignores the mass of the thing it collided with,
so they are easier to transport
- Bunny ragdols very slightly more stable
- Disabled self collision
- Things in trunk are getting locked only if it is closed
- Parts which fall off after collision won't have
their physics locked until picked up
- Fixed unused stuff spawning
(like square headlights next to round headlight car variant)
- Smoothed bulging eyeballs when zooming
- Fixed players's clothes colors a bit more
- Fixed Screenshot keys not rebinding
Multiplayer Updates:
- Shoot, melee weapon damage eachother
- Bike driveable by client
- Synced burp, fart sounds
- Synced firearm shot sound, flash
Every new stuff is added to multiplayer beta too.
The multiplayer and dev menu still only available on multiplayer_test beta seed.
How to access "multiplayer_test" TEST version:
- right click the game in your steam library
- select Properties...
- select BETAS tab
- from the dropdown menu select multiplayer_test
(You don't need to enter any beta access code.)
Dev menu:
- Random ragdol spawn button [F8]
- Depth vision [End]
- Ragdoll physics lock better
- Suicide, revive [F9]
We working on so much new stuff, you will see them in the next few months.
Prepare for hotfixes! ;)
