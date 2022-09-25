ANNIVERSARY UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 9588566 · Last edited 25 September 2022 – 23:32:03 UTC by Wendy

Ver.20220925c

Added:

Added new car

Added new Skoda engine

Skoda Added new music to neon synth radio

to Added power pole cable

Added Shotgun

Added bulging eyes when zooming

when zooming Added physics lock setting in misc tab

setting in misc tab Added female character

Added thumbleweed

Added window roll down feature

Picked up stuff now rotates using physics

New ammo box for the gun

for the gun Crates are breakable

Fixed:

Breakable stuff ignores the mass of the thing it collided with ,

so they are easier to transport

, so they are Bunny ragdols very slightly more stable

very slightly Disabled self collision

Things in trunk are getting locked only if it is closed

are only if it is Parts which fall off after collision won't have

their physics locked until picked up

off won't have Fixed unused stuff spawning

(like square headlights next to round headlight car variant)

(like square headlights next to round headlight car variant) Smoothed bulging eyeballs when zooming

when zooming Fixed players's clothes colors a bit more

a bit Fixed Screenshot keys not rebinding

Shoot, melee weapon damage eachother

Bike driveable by client

Synced burp, fart sounds

Synced firearm shot sound, flash

Every new stuff is added to multiplayer beta too.

The multiplayer and dev menu still only available on multiplayer_test beta seed.

How to access "multiplayer_test" TEST version:

right click the game in your steam library

the game in your steam library select Properties ...

... select BETAS tab

tab from the dropdown menu select multiplayer_test

(You don't need to enter any beta access code.)

Dev menu:

Random ragdol spawn button [F8]

Depth vision [End]

Ragdoll physics lock better

Suicide, revive [F9]



























We working on so much new stuff, you will see them in the next few months.

Prepare for hotfixes! ;)

THANK YOU FOR 3 YEARS FOLLOWING US ON STEAM!

TLD TEAM