A Little Golf Journey update for 8 November 2022

A New Way to Play A Little Golf Journey

A Little Golf Journey update for 8 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey golfers!

Put down your putter for a minute because we have an exciting announcement to share with you all. We have partnered with Tilt 5 to bring you a brand new way to experience A Little Golf Journey.

The Tilt 5 system brings holographic gaming right to your table! Ever wanted to have a birds-eye view over treetops or pyramids? Now you can with this immersive experience!

The system comes with a gameboard, glasses and a wand, although you can use your own controller if you'd prefer. All you have to do is unfold the gameboard, connect the glasses to a PC or Android device, and start playing. It's that easy!

Want to find out more? Head on over to the Tilt 5 website for more information and find out how you can reserve your Tilt 5 system here.

And that's not all! For this week only, A Little Golf Journey has a whopping 40% OFF! It's never been a better time to sit back, relax and be transported to stunning locations from the comfort of your own home.

  • Okidokico & Playtonic Friends

