[NEWS] 1.10.0 release available!

New features:
- Graphic assets (free) pack complete Default data base with default assets Draw mode: rectangle Statistics: bars draw UI Custom collision for 3D objects Transformation mode translate Transformation mode scale Mode view on editor Improve ingame perfs (shaders for face sprites, lot of dynamic objects in map optimisation) Event command syntax colors Fullscreen by default When changing selection, always deselect layer on Disable camera move in battle option Disable splash screen option Show FPS option
Fixes:
- Update project sometimes crashing Full screen main menu Issue with previous version save game* Icons issues with skills/items descriptions + status
Changed files in this update