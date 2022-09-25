 Skip to content

Erroneous update for 25 September 2022

0.6.9

Share · View all patches · Build 9588463 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Clear now clears particals
-Added Autoclear
-Added ./autoclear
-Added ./ban
-Added ./unban
-Added ./camerashake
-You no longer automatically get perms on sandbox on public
-Clear is not admin only
-Nuke sounds are better
-Nuke damage is higher ranged

