-Clear now clears particals
-Added Autoclear
-Added ./autoclear
-Added ./ban
-Added ./unban
-Added ./camerashake
-You no longer automatically get perms on sandbox on public
-Clear is not admin only
-Nuke sounds are better
-Nuke damage is higher ranged
Erroneous update for 25 September 2022
0.6.9
-Clear now clears particals
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update