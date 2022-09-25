The previous Beta may have included the True Ending of Enter The Backrooms, but that doesn’t mean I’m done yet! This Beta not only includes new journal pages and achievements, it introduces one last ending to the game: Zenith. Other than those features, this Beta makes some smaller changes and fixes a good number of bugs.

Here’s what’s new in R-V Beta VII:

Added 20 New Journal Pages to Find & Trace, for a total of 100.

Added 30 New Achievements, for a total of 120.

Achieving “Error 404” and “Omnipresent” lets you access Zenith through The Hub.

Added Zenith, a secret ending for the most dedicated of players.

Descending 5000 units in Level -6 will take you to Level -7 now.

The inventory on Level -10 and Level 404 appears grayscale now.

Stability decreases slower on Level -6 now.

Fixed a lighting bug on Level -8.

Completing Level 404 now sends you to the main menu instead of Level 0.

Progress bars for certain achievements were re-added to the menu.

Level Keys are slightly rarer compared to the last Beta.

I think the new journal pages turned out well, I like the new achievements, and I think Zenith is a fantastic reward for players who obtain it legitimately. This was a smaller Beta, simply because there’s not much more to do before Release Version V is finished. The next Beta will update translations, fix some bugs, and make some quality of life changes in preparation for the full update’s release. See you then!